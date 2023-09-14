The New York Jets waited for months to finally see Aaron Rodgers under center, but the veteran quarterback only had four snaps before his season was over. Now, it looks like Zach Wilson will have another opportunity to lead the offense.

Selected with the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Wilson has so far failed to impress in the Big Apple. His second year was particularly tough, with fans booing him at MetLife Stadium and Robert Saleh benching him for Mike White.

Therefore, when the Jets were forced to start Wilson again the outlook wasn’t encouraging. Even after they beat the Bills, people still have doubts on the third-year quarterback. But Saleh isn’t one of them.

Robert Saleh believes Zach Wilson is ready to replace Aaron Rodgers

“That’s the past,” Hackett said, via SNY. “This is the future. This is a guy that’s been training his butt off and learning a new system and growing within it. I think everybody can say they have seen him grow. And that’s all we can do, every game.

“There’s gonna be ups and downs with all quarterbacks and with all players, especially young players. There’s always gonna be questions. For me as a coach, I just want to keep teaching him. I just want him to feel more and more comfortable and keep growing.”

What injury does Aaron Rodgers have?

Aaron Rodgers tore his left Achilles tendon in his debut for the Jets against the Bills in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season and was ruled out for the entire campaign.

What’s Zach Wilson’s record in the NFL?

Zach Wilson is 8-14 in his career as a starter in the NFL.