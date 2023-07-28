Sean Payton went full attack mode on the Jets and Nathaniel Hackett. In a shocking turn of events, during an interview with USA Today, the new head coach of the Denver Broncos, said Aaron Rodgers and his team could be a failure. He even used as an example the 2000 season by Washington with a star caliber roster.

“We’re not doing any of that. The Jets did that this year. You watch. Hard Knocks, all of it. I can see it coming. Remember when Dan Snyder put that Dream Team together? I was at the Giants. I was a young coach. I thought, ‘How are we going to compete with them? Deion’s (Sanders) there now.’ That team won eight games or whatever. So listen. Just put the work in.”

Now, as an immediate consequence, Robert Saleh, the head coach of the New York Jets, came out to defend his players and his offensive coordinator. That matchup with the Denver Broncos in Week 5 will be full of animosity.

Robert Saleh’s incredible answer to Sean Payton

During the controversial interview, Sean Payton’s focus was on explaining how, according to his perspective, Nathaniel Hackett did one of the worst coaching jobs in NFL history last year with the Denver Broncos.

“It doesn’t happen often where an NFL team or organization gets embarrassed and that happened here. Part of it was their own fault, relative to spending so much time trying to win the offseason, the PR, the pomp and circumstance, marching people around and all this stuff.”

This was Robert Saleh’s answer this Thursday during a press conference. “I’m not going acknowledge Sean. He’s been in the league for a while. He can say whatever the hell he wants. As far as what we have going on here, I kind of live by the saying, ‘If you ain’t got no haters, you ain’t popping.’ So hate away.”

He also talked about the attack on Nathaniel Hackett. “Obviously, we’re doing something right if you’ve got to talk about us when we don’t play you until Week 5. I’m good with it, but the guys in our locker room, they’ve earned everything that’s coming to them. I’m really excited about what’s going on. I think Hackett is doing a phenomenal job here.“