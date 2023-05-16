The New York Jets signed Aaron Rodgers with the promise of giving him all the tools to make another Super Bowl run. They have to do it as quickly as possible in order to compete in a very crowded AFC led by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Jets’ front office has accepted almost every request from Aaron Rodgers. Even if they deny this publicly, the list of names asked by the quarterback on offense keeps racking. Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard or Billy Turner are some of those examples.

As another consequence of Aaron Rodgers leaving the Green Bay Packers, some star players around or outside the NFL might be ready to join him. Now, it could happen again with a wide receiver.

Brandon Marshall might come out of retirement to join Aaron Rodgers

Brandon Marshall confirmed that, if the New York Jets knock on his door, he’s willing to come out of retirement to play for Aaron Rodgers. This happened during an interview for I Am Athlete when asked if he would take the opportunity.

“Yes. Here’s why I’ll be ready if I get the call to come back as a New York Jet at tight end. It’s because we’re going to win the Super Bowl. I’m going to be able to contribute at a high level and this is what I’m going to give you. I’m gonna give you 45 catches throughout the year, 20 to 30 plays a game and I’m going to give you 8 touchdowns.”

However, Brandon Marshall was very clear that it could only happen at the tight end position. “Tight end though. I can’t move the way that I used to do. Number 15 will be available. If he calls me right now (Aaron Rodgers), I’m ready. I’m gonna be the starter. No disrespect to anyone who is out there. I’ll be a third-down guy.”