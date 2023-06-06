Everything related to the New York Jets flies around Aaron Rodgers. Whether it’s a great pass on practice or a minor injury, the quarterback takes all the headlines since he was traded from the Green Bay Packers.

That’s why Quinnen Williams’ situation might not have been noticed as it usually would. The 25-year-old defensive tackle was the third overall pick in 2019, so he will enter a contract year after a great season because the team picked up his fifth-year option worth 9.6 million dollars.

Williams made sure to let everyone know he is disgruntled by removing the Jets from his Twitter bio. He was also not part of the voluntary activities this offseason, but the franchise doesn’t seem concerned. Especially after what head coach Robert Saleh said to the media.

Robert Saleh addresses Quinnen Williams’ contract situation

The defensive tackle showed some promising potential early in his career, although he was never able to get big numbers consistently. However, that changed dramatically in 2022. Williams was named to the first-team All-Pro after posting 12 sacks in his breakout year. His performance means a massive payday is coming, something the head coach thinks will happen despite the delay.

“I speak for everyone, I probably speak for Quinnen, in that we all want to get it done sooner rather than later. I’ll let the business guys handle all that stuff, but it’s going to get done. He’ll be here for camp. He’ll be ready to roll and once he is, I’m sure it’ll be the same guy who was here”, Saleh said confirming his confidence in retaining the star player.

He is not supposed to appear in any activity the team has until a contract extension is completed. This topic was going to be back on the agenda next week for mandatory minicamp, but that won’t be the case because Saleh cancelled those practices to give the players some rest. His reason was that New York is scheduled to participate in the Hall of Fame Game, so they will start the preseason a week earlier than most.