Aaron Rodgers is having a great time at his new home. After signing with the New York Jets, the quarterback enjoyed Taylot Swift’s concert at MetLife Stadium three days ago. However, he couldn’t forget about his new squad during the event and made a bold statement about the future of the franchise.

After lengthy negotiations with the Green Bay Packers, the Jets have finally acquired the veteran quarterback they were seeking. Aaron Rodgers has already practiced with his new team, aiming to prove the team’s decision to trade for him this offseason was justified.

The Jets studied two other quarterbacks before landing Rodgers. However, now the Super Bowl XLV champion will play for them, hoping to win another Vince Lombardi trophy with New York in the upcoming 2023 NFL season.

Aaron Rodgers sends message to Jets fans during Taylor Swift’s concert

Aaron Rodgers is really enjoying New York. Since he arrived to the Big Apple, the quarterback has gone to every game or concert that the city offers him, proving that he really wants to be there and become a superstar for the team.

Three days ago, Rodgers was spotted at MetLife Stadium, but not as a footall player. The quarterback went to see Taylor Swift’s concert at the home of the Jets, and he even remembered his team during an epic moment of her performance.

During a song, Taylor Swift’s production team threw little pieces of multi-colored paper. Rodgers seized this moment to call out his team, sending a special message to their fans. “The Jets won the Super Bowl,” the quarterback said in a video.

It is known that the Jets brought Rodgers in to win a Super Bowl, and the quarterback is well aware of this. Now, he envisioned that moment of celebration at MetLife Stadium, which he definitely wants to recreate at the end of the 2023 season.