Earlier in the year there were rumors about a potential exit of DeAndre Hopkins from the Arizona Cardinals ahead of the draft. Some veterans are moved during that event, especially when a team is going through a clear rebuild.

Trade partners included Super Bowl contenders like the Buffalo Bills and the Kansas City Chiefs as the main options. However, his contract made it impossible for the front office to find a suitor. That’s why they released him last week.

New favorites in the AFC are the New York Jets thanks to the Aaron Rodgers trade. They have been making moves to help their quarterback even when he was still officially a Packer. Now Robert Saleh made sure to share his opinion on the possibility of them signing the wide receiver.

Are the Jets signing DeAndre Hopkins?

New York revamped their wide receiver corps in the offseason. There is no doubt that Garrett Wilson is the top player in the group, but they also signed Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb to please Rodgers.

Corey Davis and Mecole Hardman are the other weapons they have, while Braxton Berrios and Elijah Moore left the team. Adding Hopkins would give them an offensive playmaker to contend in a competitive division like the AFC East. However, the Jets might not be desperate to sign him.

When Saleh was asked about the wide receiver, he had a direct answer: “We love our current group”, the head coach said, according to Rich Cimini of ESPN. This seems to show that New York won’t sign Hopkins immediately, although they shouldn’t be discarded as a landing spot if his price is the right one.