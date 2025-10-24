Trending topics:
Roger Goodell dealing with major Madden controversy that could tank EA Sports’ sales

Roger Goodell faces a major problem that could hurt one of the NFL’s biggest partnerships, as EA Sports and the NFL Players Association remain far from a new Madden deal that could drastically affect sales.

The Madden franchise has been one of the NFL’s biggest tools to keep fans deeply connected to football. However, Commissioner Roger Goodell is now facing a major issue that could heavily impact sales if it’s not resolved soon.

EA Sports has developed the Madden NFL video game for decades. Recently, the company announced a new deal with the NFL to extend their partnership through the 2030 season. However, there’s one crucial signature still missing: the NFL Players Association’s.

The NFLPA has yet to reach an agreement with EA Sports, and according to Ben Fischer of Sports Business Journal, both sides are currently “far apart” in negotiations. That’s a serious problem for both the league and the game’s future sales.

No NFLPA deal, no party for EA Sports

Why is the NFLPA’s approval so important? Because the union holds the licensing rights for every player in the league. Without a deal, EA Sports could still feature all 32 NFL teams — but none of the real players.

The current agreement between EA Sports and the NFLPA runs through the 2027 season (separate from the league’s deal that lasts until 2030). There’s still time to reach a new deal, but the clock is ticking fast.

Roger Goodell confirms final Super Bowl halftime show decision after backlash over Bad Bunny

While fans might still enjoy playing with their favorite NFL teams, the experience wouldn’t be the same without the actual players. Under NFLPA rules, EA Sports cannot use players’ names, images, or likenesses without an active licensing agreement.

So, what would that look like? For example, Madden could still include the Buffalo Bills — but Josh Allen’s name, appearance, and stats would all have to be changed to avoid legal trouble with the NFLPA.

It’s highly likely both sides will eventually reach an agreement, with EA Sports probably giving in to most of the union’s demands. If not, Madden sales could drop dramatically, as fans won’t be happy controlling their favorite teams with completely fake rosters.

