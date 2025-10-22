Roger Goodell confirms final Super Bowl halftime show decision after backlash over Bad Bunny

Trending topics:
After facing heavy backlash for selecting Bad Bunny to headline the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has finally confirmed whether the league plans to replace him.

By Fernando Franco Puga

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (2025)
© Rob Kim/Getty ImagesNFL Commissioner Roger Goodell (2025)

A few weeks ago, the NFL unveiled Bad Bunny as the headliner for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show. However, the league faced significant backlash over the decision, prompting Commissioner Roger Goodell to make a final call on the performer.

Bad Bunny is currently one of the top artists in the world, and the NFL is well aware of his global appeal. Despite the criticism over featuring a Latin artist in the halftime show, the league has decided to ignore the naysayers and proceed with him as the main performer.

“It’s carefully thought through,” Roger Goodell said. “I’m not sure we’ve ever selected an artist where we didn’t have some blowback or criticism. It’s pretty hard to do when you have literally hundreds of millions of people that are watching.”

Why is the NFL facing backlash over selecting Bad Bunny for the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show?

Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, is a 31-year-old Puerto Rican artist who primarily sings in Spanish. As an American league, the NFL’s audience is mostly English-speaking, and the language difference has caused some fans to voice complaints.

Bad Bunny will perform at the Super Bowl LX halftime show: Who was the last non-American to do it?

In 2020, the NFL featured Colombian singer Shakira as the main performer in the Super Bowl. However, she performed most of her set in English, which avoided controversy among fans.

According to Roger Goodell, he expects Bad Bunny to perform his songs in Spanish and will not ask him to make any changes simply because the show is taking place in the United States.

Bad Bunny, a blockbuster decision for the NFL

Bad Bunny is one of the most renowned male artists in the world. He is a reggaeton singer from Puerto Rico, a country where music reflects the culture, social and political issues, and traditions.

NFL News: Commissioner Roger Goodell opens new possibilities to make Super Bowl even bigger

He is currently on a world tour called “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” (which translates to “I Should’ve Taken More Pictures”), named after his latest album. As of today, the tour features more than 55 dates.

