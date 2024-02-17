The Denver Broncos are reportedly about to explore all their options at the quarterback position. The NFL has become a passer’s league now more than ever, and Russell Wilson has left a lot to be desired since arriving at Mile High.

The former Super Bowl champion has been subject to mockery and criticism since leaving Seattle. Also, his relationship with Sean Payton got off to a rocky start, and it seemed like he never wanted him to be his QB in the first place.

Payton benched Wilson for the final game of the season and hinted at parting ways with him before stating that they could bring him back. Wilson, however, might be ready to move on already, as he’s already put up his mansion for sale.

Russell Wilson Puts Denver Mansion Up For Sale

“Many believe Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson won’t be on the team much longer. Wilson seems to believe it, too. Via Thomas Gounley of the Denver Post, Wilson’s Denver mansion is for sale,” wrote Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk.

The report states that Wilson and his wife, Ciara, are already fielding offers for the property, so this pretty much means they’re ready to leave the state and pursue another opportunity somewhere else:

“Wilson and his wife, Ciara, bought the house when he was traded from the Seahawks to the Broncos in 2022,” Florio added. “They paid $25 million for the 20,00-square-foot home, a record price for the area. Per the report, Wilson and his wife are currently providing tours and fielding offers for the home.”

The Broncos are likely to cut Wilson before March 17, when his salary becomes fully guaranteed. He should have a couple of opportunities to continue playing somewhere else, but he’ll have a tough time proving that he’s not done in this league yet.