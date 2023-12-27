Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are trying to win their second consecutive Super Bowl. Nevertheless, the 2023 season has been very complicated for head coach Andy Reid as the offense is just not working.

The Chiefs have a 9-6 record and lead the AFC West over the Denver Broncos. and the Las Vegas Raiders, but they can still be eliminated from the playoffs and can no longer get the No.1 seed and home field advantage.

After the retirement of Tom Brady, Mahomes and the Chiefs were favorites to dominate the NFL. Now, 2023 might be the beginning of the end for what looked like a new born dynasty.

Even in this situation, with all the odds against them, Patrick Mahomes sent a big warning to all those who don’t believe the Kansas City Chiefs can win another championship.

Patrick Mahomes still believes the Chiefs can make a Super Bowl run

After a surprising loss at home against the Raiders, Patrick Mahomes was asked by reporters if he knows what’s happening with the Chiefs’ offense and if there’s still time to change things.

“All you can do is just move to the next day and next game. All you can do is learn from your mistakes and get better. I still believe that we can go do what we want to do. It’ just how can we correct it as quickly as possible. We have two games left.”

Patrick Mahomes sends a huge warning to the NFL

Right now, the Baltimore Ravens are the clear favorite to reach the Super Bowl in the AFC. However, Patrick Mahomes said it might be too soon to leave the defending champions out of the race.

“If we clean it up, we will be able to score points. We just have to clean it up. There are two games left. You have to do it. If we don’t, we’re going home. So, I think if we clean it up, we can beat anybody. I truly believe that, but we have to prove we can do it.”

Mahomes is confident things can change even with a struggling offense. “You see glimpses of it. You see glimpses of us moving the football. You see glimpses of us scoring in the red zone. It’s just we haven’t done it consistently enough. We have to be more consistent.”