Saints could trade playmaking WR to Seahawks

The New Orleans Saints have been mentioned in multiple trade rumors during the 2025 NFL season. The NFC South franchise doesn’t seem to have a clear path right now, other than rebuilding after several years of trying to win a Super Bowl without success.

Several players have been mentioned as potential trade chips for the Saints, including star running back Alvin Kamara and wide receiver Chris Olave. New Orleans could use any of them to bring in plenty of draft picks to prepare for the future.

Kamara and Olave rejected the idea of a trade ahead of the Week 7 loss to the Chicago Bears, as they still believe they can compete with the Saints. However, they aren’t the only candidates to leave Ceasars Dome this season.

Saints WR linked with trade to Seattle

Vinnie Iyer of Sporting news suggested that Rashid Shaheed could be on his way to Seattle ahead of the trade deadline.

Rashid Shaheed #22 of the New Orleans Saint

“The Seahawks have rookie Tory Horton flashing as a big-play threat, but they could use a little more experience and extra speed to complement Jaxon Smith-Njigba in Klint Kubiak’s aggressive downfield passing game,” Iyer wrote. “Shaheed broke out for Kubiak when the latter also was in New Orleans.”

Shaheed’s contract expires at the end of this year, meaning the Saints could cash in on that. The Seahawks are one of the best teams in the league this season and adding another wide receiver for Sam Darnold makes a lot of sense.

Still, the Saints haven’t shown any signs of wanting to part with their players, even after a 1-6 start.