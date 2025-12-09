NY Mets eye Pete Alonso reunion, though rival options complicate the picture

The MLB Winter Meetings in Orlando have put Pete Alonso back in the center of attention. The slugger, who lives in Tampa, is expected to meet with several teams — including the Baltimore Orioles and Boston Red Sox — as he explores his free-agent options.

Even though the New York Mets didn’t travel to the meetings, team president David Stearns made it clear that they still want Alonso. “I think Pete knows us really well, and I think we know Pete really well,” he said, according to MLB.com, showing that the Mets plan to stay in the mix for a reunion.

Stearn also added, “I think he’ll take the time here to perhaps meet with organizations he doesn’t know quite as well, and I’m sure we’ll be in touch,” highlighting ongoing Mets interest.

At the same time, the team is keeping an eye on backup plans. With Brandon Nimmo gone and the lineup needing more power, the Mets are considering other big bats such as Kyle Schwarber and Japanese star Munetaka Murakami in case Alonso signs somewhere else.

Pete Alonso #20 of the New York Mets slides into first base. Ishika Samant/Getty Images

The Mets’ dilemma

Stearns called Alonso a “priority,” especially because of how well he fits next to Juan Soto in the lineup. Alonso is coming off a strong year, hitting .272 with 38 home runs and 126 RBIs — numbers that show exactly why he’s one of the top hitters available.

But the Mets reportedly don’t want to offer him more than three years, which could make things tricky. Other teams might be willing to go longer, and that could pull Alonso away from Queens.

“How much do I want him? Of course I want him,” Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said. “His ability to post every day, when you don’t have to worry about who’s playing first base and who’s going to be hitting in the middle of your lineup, you can’t beat that. So he earned [his free agency]. He’s going through the process right now, and I think David’s been very vocal how much we want him. We’ll see how it goes here.

Next steps for the NY Mets

The Mets need to make a big decision soon. Bringing Alonso back would keep a familiar face and a huge bat in the middle of their order. But if the contract demands get too high, they may decide to move on and invest in another star.

Fans are waiting to see if owner Steve Cohen steps in to close the deal — or if the Mets decide to go in a different direction during a very busy offseason.