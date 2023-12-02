The Jacksonville Jaguars secured their second consecutive victory after Week 11, defeating the Houston Texans 24-21 last week. During the game, Travis Etienne sustained a chest injury but returned to the field following a brief evaluation in the blue medical tent.

Etienne has emerged as one of the most productive running backs in the NFL this season. He currently ranks eighth in the league in rushing yards and third in rushing touchdowns. He has also been a valuable contributor in the passing game, hauling in 36 receptions for 312 yards and a touchdown.

With a solid 8-3 record, the Jaguars appear poised to make the playoffs. With Travis Etienne at full health, they could potentially make a deep playoff run.

Travis Etienne’s monday night football

According to Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson, Travis Etienne will be available to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, December 4 in the running back’s 12th start this season.

Etienne’s performance in 2023 has been a major factor in the Jaguars’ success this season. The Jaguars are currently in first place in the AFC South. In the event that Etienne is not available, the Jaguars have two other options available.

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the midst of a turnaround under new head coach Doug Pederson. After years of struggles, the Jaguars are finally starting to look like a competitive team. After monday game they will have to play against Browns, Ravens, Buccaneers, Panthers and Titans.

Pederson, who won a Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018, has brought a winning culture to Jacksonville. He has also instilled a sense of confidence in his players, who believe that they can win every game.

What happens if Travis Etienne gets injured and can’t play again anymore?

The Jacksonsville Jaguars have two options, Tank Bigsby and D’Ernest Johnson, they have played in every game with the Jaguars this season, Etienne is the starter but in case he can’t play anymore Bigsby would be the option to replace him definitely.

How common are injuries for running backs?

Running backs are one of the most injury-prone positions in football. According to a study by the NFL, running backs miss an average of 1.8 games per season due to injury. The most common injuries for running backs are ankle sprains, hamstring strains, and knee injuries.