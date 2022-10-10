The 49ers played well in Week 5, they showed again that things work better with Garoppolo than with Lance, but the season is young and the injured players are piling up.

The San Francisco 49ers won another game, this time in Week 5 against the Carolina Panthers 37-15 in what was their third win and first winning streak of the 2022 NFL season for them.

The best thing is that Jimmy Garoppolo is sharper than ever, especially after the victory against the Los Angeles Rams at home. The game against the Panthers was special as the 49ers were winless on the road until Week 5.

But it wasn't all good news for the San Francisco 49ers as during Week 5 they lost several players, including defensive line players who could miss multiple weeks due to injuries.

Who are the injured players on the 49ers defensive line?

Emmanuel Moseley (CB): It's not confirmed yet, but it's likely that Mosley has a significant knee injury, and the worst thing is that some sources are indicating that it is an ACL rupture.

Nick Bosa (DE): He was unable to finish playing against the Panthers as multiple sources revealed that Bosa suffered a groin injury.

Jimmie Ward (FS): This was the worst of all Week 5 injuries for the 49ers as Ward broke his hand during the game and will be out for several weeks.