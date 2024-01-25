The San Francisco 49ers are the most talented team in the National Football League, and that’s by a significant margin. Nonetheless, within that myriad of stars, Deebo Samuel seems to stand alone.

While Christian McCaffrey gets most of the spotlight, the Niners’ offense takes a major hit when Samuel isn’t on the field. Whether as the focal point of the play or a decoy, he just draws too much defensive attention.

That’s why it’s going to be crucial for them to have him back on the field to face the Detroit Lions. He suffered a shoulder injury and was held out for most of their Divisional Round win. Fortunately for the team, he’s trending in the right direction.

The Niners Are Optimistic On Deebo Samuel’s Availability For NFC Championship Game

“We’ve been encouraged by the early signs,” GM John Lynch told David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. “We did the scans and all that. We got good news there. And then it’s kind of, ‘OK, what’s his pain? What’s his range of motion?’”

Needless to say, the Niners won’t do anything to put their best player in harms’s way, so they won’t make any promises. Even so, they’re optimistic about having him back on the field:

“He did some work yesterday, off to the side. We’ll see if we can advance that today,” Lynch said. “So I think [it’s] very much a fluid situation. It’s the NFC Championship, though, and I can promise you this: Deebo is going to be doing everything he can, and he’ll be wanting to play by the end.”

It’s been almost three decades since the Niners last won the Super Bowl, and they will need all hands on deck to get to the biggest stage again. Hopefully, they’ll have their hybrid star out there doing his thing.