One of the most attractive games for this 2022 NFL preseason is the one between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers. In this article you will find the predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this match.

The 2022 NFL preseason begins and in the first week there is a huge game for the fans to enjoy: the San Francisco 49ers against the Green Bay Packers. Here you will find all the information about predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this match. In the US, it will broadcast on fuboTV (free trial).

The San Francisco 49ers are entering a new era with their quarterbacks. According to multiple reports, Jimmy Garoppolo could be leaving before the next campaign as the team has decided that Trey Lance will have the starting role.

Whereas the Green Bay Packers, the team still has confidence on Aaron Rodgers to be its leader for the next season. The quarterback was involved in some rumors about him leaving the AFC North, but he stayed as a Cheese head and has established that he wants to win another Vince Lombardi trophy with them.

San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers: Match Information

Date: Friday, August 12, 2022.

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Levi's Stadium, Santa Clara, California.

Live Stream: FuboTV (7-day free trial)

San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers: Storylines

The San Francisco 49ers cleared off doubts regarding their quarterback. After a dissapointing run for Jimmy Garoppolo, the former New England Patriot will probably leave soon and Trey Lance will lead the offense this year.

As for the visitors, the Green Bay Packers, they will try to get some revenge after the 49ers won against them in the 2021 Divisional Round. The ones from Wisconsin were seen as the best NFC team, but they were unable to succeed in the Playoffs as they were supposed to.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers in the U.S.

This 2022 NFL preseason game will broadcast in the United States by fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options in the US are: CBS and NFL Network

San Francisco 49ers vs Green Bay Packers: Predictions And Odds

It seems like home advantage will play in favor of the San Francisco 49ers as they have odds for -143, whereas the Green Bay Packers have a +120 if they win this game according to Caliente.

Caliente San Francisco 49ers -143 Green Bay Packers +120

* Odds via Caliente