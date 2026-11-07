Seahawks face tough situation as Drew Lock will play compromised vs Cardinals instead of Sam Darnold

Sam Darnold will miss the Seattle Seahawks Week 9 game vs Arizona Cardinals due to injury, but backup Drew Lock will play compromised.

The Seattle Seahawks face a precarious quarterback dilemma entering Sunday’s NFC West clash against the Arizona Cardinals. Starting quarterback Sam Darnold will miss the divisional matchup after suffering a painful quad injury on Monday night, but Drew Lock isn’t precisely at full health.

According to Tom Pelissero of Ringer, backup Drew Lock will start despite battling severe tendinitis in his throwing elbow. Lock served as Seattle’s emergency third quarterback during the past two games while managing the persistent irritation.

Consequently, head coach Mike Macdonald must roll out a compromised signal-caller to safeguard Seattle’s 4-4 record. Lock must endure the discomfort to lead an offense chasing playoff contention as Darnold recovers.

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How does a tendinitis in his throwing elbow affects Lock?

Elbow tendinitis directly compromises a passer’s release mechanics, velocity, and downfield ball placement. The persistent inflammation causes sharp discomfort every time Lock fully extends his throwing arm.

Seahawks QB Drew Lock has been battling severe tendinitis in his throwing elbow. But he looked good in limited practice reps and will start Sunday against Arizona in place of injured Sam Darnold, with free agency looming in March.



More in The Sweep: https://t.co/2WjDotsn76 pic.twitter.com/shgYQc9NTO — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 7, 2026

Therefore, Lock risks losing zip on intermediate throws and floating perimeter passes toward boundary defenders. The coaching staff will likely emphasize quick screens and power runs to minimize his throwing volume vs Cardinals.

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Is Darnold’s quad injury worse than Lock’s tendinitis?

Darnold’s quad strain completely eliminates his lower-body power and mobility in the pocket. A quarterback relies heavily on leg drive to transfer torque and push the ball downfield.

Furthermore, Darnold also sustained a cracked rib that compounds his physical limitations. While Lock can tolerate joint pain, Darnold cannot functionally step into throws or protect himself from hits.

Key takeaways

Sam Darnold will miss the divisional matchup after suffering a painful quad injury.

the divisional matchup after suffering a painful quad injury. Tom Pelissero reported Drew Lock will start despite battling severe elbow tendinitis.

despite battling severe elbow tendinitis. Quarterback Sam Darnold also sustained a cracked rib that compounds his limitations.