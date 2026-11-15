Why isn’t Sam Darnold playing today for Seahawks vs Raiders in 2026 NFL Week 10?

The Seattle Seahawks will be without Sam Darnold for their crucial Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, adding another major storyline to Sunday's game.

The Seattle Seahawks will be without Sam Darnold for their Week 10 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, as the quarterback has been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Allegiant Stadium because he is dealing with quadriceps and rib injuries.

He suffered a cracked rib during the Week 8 loss to the Chicago Bears and later sustained a quadriceps injury. Both issues contributed to his absence from the Week 9 victory over Mike Macdonald‘s team.

The head coach confirmed on November 9 that the QB needed at least another week to recover, ruling him out for Week 10. Seattle also has a bye in Week 11, potentially giving him three consecutive weeks away from game action.

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Who will replace Sam Darnold against the Raiders?

Drew Lock will replace Sam Darnold as the Seahawks’ starting quarterback against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season. Macdonald confirmed that Lock is expected to make his second consecutive start.

Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Lock delivered a solid performance against Arizona, completing 19 of 28 passes for 175 yards and one touchdown without throwing an interception. He also rushed five times for 16 yards, helping them to secure an important win.

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However, he is also dealing with physical issues. He has been managing right elbow tendinitis and sustained an oblique injury during the Cardinals game. The head coach said the team received positive news following an examination.

Rookie quarterback Jalen Milroe is expected to serve as his backup. The second-year quarterback has also been involved in the practice rotation, taking some of the repetitions while the coaching staff manages Lock’s workload.

When is Sam Darnold expected to return to the Seahawks?

Sam Darnold is expected to have a chance to return for the Seattle Seahawks’ Week 12 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers on November 29, 2026. Macdonald expressed optimism about that possibility.

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Speaking to reporters on November 9, Macdonald was asked whether Darnold could be available following the team’s Week 11 bye. The coach responded positively but stopped short of guaranteeing his return.

“I think so, yeah“, the head coach said. “He’s making progress. We’re gonna need some more time“. The timing of Seattle’s bye could be particularly beneficial for the quarterback.

Key takeaways

Sam Darnold is ruled out of Seattle’s Week 10 game with quadriceps and rib injuries.

is ruled out of Seattle’s Week 10 game with quadriceps and rib injuries. Drew Lock will start at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks against the Las Vegas Raiders.

will start at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks against the Las Vegas Raiders. November 29, 2026, against the 49ers is Sam Darnold’s targeted Week 12 return date.