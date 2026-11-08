Why isn’t Sam Darnold playing today for Seahawks vs Cardinals in 2026 NFL Week 9?

The Seattle Seahawks face a challenging Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, but Sam Darnold's latest injury setback has raised new questions about the team's quarterback situation heading into Sunday.

The Seattle Seahawks will be without Sam Darnold for their Week 9 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals due to a quadriceps injury, head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

The quarterback suffered the injury late in Seattle’s 34-17 loss to the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football, adding another concern to an already difficult stretch for the team. His absence comes after an especially physical night.

He also sustained a cracked rib on the second play of that game but managed to finish the contest. The head coach described his recovery as week-to-week, although Seattle does not plan to place him on injured reserve.

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Who will replace Sam Darnold as the Seahawks’ starting QB vs Cardinals?

Drew Lock will replace Sam Darnold as the Seattle Seahawks’ starting quarterback against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 9 of the 2026 NFL season. Head coach Mike Macdonald confirmed the decision on Wednesday.

Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks (Source: Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Jalen Milroe is expected to serve as Lock’s backup for Sunday’s divisional matchup. Lock is also dealing with an elbow injury that limited his participation in practice over the previous two weeks.

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However, the quarterback provided an encouraging update on Thursday, saying the issue was improving and would not limit him heading into the game. He also expressed excitement about getting another opportunity to lead the offense.

This will be his second start of the 2026 season, and he already has experience facing Arizona. He stepped in for Darnold earlier in the campaign after the starter suffered a glute injury during the season opener against the Patriots.

He subsequently started the Week 2 game against the Cardinals, completing 19 of 26 passes for 235 yards and three touchdowns in a 31-7 victory. He has also delivered solid numbers in his opportunities this season.

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Across his two appearances, he has completed 72.9% of his passes for 422 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions, recording a 127.3 passer rating. Those performances give Seattle reasons to feel confident despite Darnold’s absence.

Meanwhile, Milroe will be prepared to step in if he experiences any setbacks with his elbow. The coach explained that both QBs would receive practice opportunities during the week to ensure the team has a contingency plan.

Key takeaways

Sam Darnold is out for the Seattle Seahawks against the Arizona Cardinals with quadriceps injury.

for the Seattle Seahawks against the Arizona Cardinals with quadriceps injury. Drew Lock will start at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks against the Arizona Cardinals.

at quarterback for the Seattle Seahawks against the Arizona Cardinals. Drew Lock completed 72.9% of passes for 422 yards and four touchdowns this season.