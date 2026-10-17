Sam Darnold takes the blame after costly interceptions doomed Seahawks against Broncos

Sam Darnold takes full responsibility for his costly interceptions after the Seahawks' overtime loss to the Broncos, admitting he must do better.

Sam Darnold did not shy away from responsibility after the Seattle Seahawks suffered a painful 17-14 overtime loss to the Denver Broncos. The quarterback’s late interceptions proved decisive in a game Seattle had a chance to win, turning a potential comeback into another frustrating defeat for the defending Super Bowl champions.

The Seahawks fought back from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to force overtime, giving themselves an opportunity to complete the comeback. However, Darnold threw an interception late in regulation before committing another turnover on Seattle’s first possession of overtime. Denver capitalized on the second mistake to set up the field goal that ended the game.

Darnold delivered a blunt assessment of his performance, making it clear he knows he must improve. “I just think it’s B.S. for me to keep turning the ball over. It’s not fair to our defense. It’s not fair to our special teams group. It’s not fair really to the entire team. So, I’ve got to be better. There’s no way to sugarcoat it. That one sucked. Can’t turn the ball over. That’s obviously at the forefront of my mind, but there’s just a lot that we can do better.”

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Sam Darnold’s turnovers prove costly in Seahawks loss

Sam Darnold’s two interceptions came at critical moments, preventing Seattle from completing a comeback that had seemed possible late in the fourth quarter. His first interception halted a promising drive, while the second gave Denver the opportunity to win without needing to produce another first down in overtime.

The quarterback’s mistakes were particularly frustrating because Seattle’s defense had limited the Broncos after their early scoring drives. Denver’s offense struggled to generate much late in the game, but the turnovers gave the home team the opening it needed. Darnold finished the night with 278 passing yards and two interceptions, while also being sacked five times.

Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald also emphasized the importance of protecting the football, while acknowledging that the offense needs to improve its protection of Darnold.

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The quarterback’s willingness to accept responsibility was clear, but Seattle will need a more consistent offensive performance to avoid similar results in upcoming games. The loss left the Seahawks at 3-3, adding further urgency to their efforts to address the team’s turnover problems.

Key takeaways