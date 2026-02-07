Seahawks make last-minute roster move by adding new weapon for Sam Darnold ahead of Super Bowl LX

The Seattle Seahawks want Sam Darnold to feel comfortable leading the offense, which is why the team has made a last-minute roster move to add another weapon for the quarterback ahead of Super Bowl LX.

On Sunday, the NFL will crown its new champion. The Seahawks are set to face the New England Patriots, and the NFC West team understands that adding depth to the roster could be crucial in such a high-stakes matchup.

For that reason, Seattle has added a new running back—one who already knows what it’s like to lift the Vince Lombardi Trophy. On Saturday, the Seahawks elevated Cam Akers to the active roster for the Super Bowl showdown against New England.

Cam Akers, RB3 for the Seattle Seahawks

Once an elite running back, Cam Akers is now a third-string option

Cam Akers won Super Bowl LVI with the Los Angeles Rams, where he was once regarded as a top-tier running back. However, he was never able to consistently maintain the elite level he displayed early in his career.

After failing to secure long-term continuity in Los Angeles, Akers went on to play for both the Houston Texans and the Minnesota Vikings. Now, he enters Super Bowl LX listed as the Seahawks’ third-string running back in their pursuit of another championship.

Kenneth Walker III remains the team’s starting running back, with George Holani next on the depth chart. However, the season-ending injury recently suffered by Zach Charbonnet prompted Seattle to elevate Akers to an RB3 role from the practice squad for the final game of the 2025 NFL season.

Cam Akers is not the only “new” player the Seahawks will have

Along with Akers’ promotion to the active roster, the Seahawks also announced that Velus Jones Jr. has been elevated from the practice squad for Sunday’s matchup against New England.

While Walker III is expected to handle the majority of the snaps, Seattle wants to be prepared for any unexpected scenario involving its RB1. With a Super Bowl title on the line, the Seahawks are leaving nothing to chance in the most important game of the season.

