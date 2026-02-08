When the Seattle Seahawks secured their spot in Super Bowl LX, the spotlight wasn’t just on the field. From stadium chatter to social media streams, the team’s triumph became a springboard for conversations blending sports and celebrity culture.

Fans are already speculating which stars will be part of the post-game excitement. Social media is alive with predictions, playful bets and discussions about which familiar faces might be spotted celebrating if the NFL team takes home the title.

The mix of high-profile supporters and devoted fans promises that victory celebrations could become cultural moments of their own. From city streets to online feeds, the franchise’s journey to a potential seventh title is shaping up as more than just a football story.

Stars celebrating the Seahawks’ Super Bowl LX win on social media

As the Seahawks secured a memorable victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, the buzz spilled onto social platforms, where famous fans expressed pride, humor and unabashed team spirit.

Longtime Seattle supporter Chris Pratt made his allegiance clear again, having publicly rooted for the team in build‑up posts that captured his enthusiasm for the franchise’s journey to the big game.

He hasn’t just introduced the team, but has also written about it on his social media. There he wrote: “WE’RE IN THE SUPER BOWL BABY!!!!! Been with this team for as long as I can remember and tonight, they’re playing for it all! Here we go. I’m calm, I’m relaxed, and will 100% be losing my voice. #12s”.

Once the game concluded and the team was declared the winner, several other stars took to platforms like X to congratulate the players and share their excitement over adding another title to the franchise’s history.

One of them was The Walking Dead actor Jeffrey Dean Morgan. On his personal account (@JDMorgan), he posted several photos from his time at the stadium and shared his passion, with classic fan‑centric banter that echoed the excitement of Seahawk Nation.

