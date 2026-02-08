Super Bowl LXI date and venue: When and where will the NFL big game take place in 2027?

There is no question that the NFL has achieved extraordinary popularity beyond the borders of the United States, with the Super Bowl standing as the most anticipated event for sports fans around the world. As early as 2027, Super Bowl LXI already has its host city confirmed, leaving only one question unanswered: which teams will earn the privilege of playing on football’s biggest stage.

According to an announcement made by the league itself in late 2023, the venue selected to host this monumental event will be SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Home to both the Rams and the Chargers, one of the most expensive and modern venues in the league is set to welcome another SB.

“We are very excited to bring the Super Bowl back to Los Angeles for the second time in five years,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell via NFL.com. “The city did an outstanding job hosting Super Bowl 56 in the incredible SoFi Stadium and we believe that Super Bowl 61 will be even more memorable.

“The Los Angeles Rams, the Los Angeles Host Committee and many other outstanding partners will help create an unforgettable week of events culminating in Super Bowl Sunday in 2027 that will celebrate the region as an epicenter of sports, entertainment and culture.”

A general view of the exterior of SoFi Stadium.

When will Super Bowl LXI be played?

Super Bowl LXI is scheduled to be played on Sunday, February 14, 2027. Interestingly, this will be the first Super Bowl in NFL history to be played on Valentine’s Day.

Ninth Super Bowl to be held in Los Angeles

Super Bowl LXI will mark the ninth time the championship game is played in the majestic city of Los Angeles, and it will coincide with the 60th anniversary of Super Bowl I being contested at the LA Memorial Coliseum in 1967.

