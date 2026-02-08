Super Bowl 2026 prize money: How much the Seahawks or Patriots will earn for winning or losing

As Super Bowl LX looms at Levi’s Stadium, the spotlight tends to fall on the Lombardi Trophy and the legacy of the teams. But behind the on‑field drama lies another layer of stakes: the structured payouts the awards players for reaching and playing in the championship game.

The NFL’s playoff compensation system builds with each round, with bonuses for divisional wins and conference titles stacking up before reaching the final pay tier for the Super Bowl itself. Those figures reflect both league tradition and negotiated terms between players and the league.

Once the final whistle blows, the financial contrast between winners and runners‑up becomes clearer — and while money isn’t the prize most fans remember, the bonuses players walk away with are significant, adding a tangible reward to years of training and playoff success.

What is the prize money for Super Bowl LX?

Players on the winning team of Super Bowl LX will take home one of the most lucrative single‑game bonuses in professional sports. According to NFL reports, each player is set to earn approximately $178,000 for hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

A detailed view of the Vince Lombardi Trophy during Super Bowl LX Opening Night in 2026 (Source: Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

This bonus is on top of regular season salaries and adds to earlier playoff winnings, including divisional and conference championship bonuses, meaning a player who reaches the Super Bowl may accumulate well over $250,000 in postseason earnings.

Eligibility for the full bonus depends on a player’s roster status and games played during the season. Even those receiving a reduced share still walk away with a substantial reward for their role in one of the NFL’s biggest stages.

Does the runner-up in Super Bowl LX get anything?

Yes, even finishing as the runner‑up in Super Bowl LX comes with a significant payout. Players on the losing team are slated to receive about $103,000 each, a boost over the amount paid to Super Bowl LIX runners‑up and a reflection of the NFL’s incremental increases tied to the collective bargaining pact.

This compensation recognizes the achievement of reaching the league’s championship game, even if the ultimate goal of winning the Lombardi Trophy is not achieved. Like winners’ bonuses, this payout is separate from regular salary and builds on other playoff bonuses earned earlier in the postseason.

As with the champions’ bonus, not every player receives the full runner‑up amount; eligibility depends on factors such as games played, active roster status and other contract conditions. Still, for many players it represents a substantial financial reward tied to a historic season.