Seahawks, Patriots make last-minute roster moves for 2026 NFL season opener

The New England Patriots open the 2026 NFL preseason on the road against the Seattle Seahawks, in what is expected to be a packed Lumen Field.

The New England Patriots have everything ready for their 2026 NFL season opener against the Seattle Seahawks, with Drake Maye and Sam Darnold once again set to be the starting quarterbacks. With key absences among the starters, and according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter on X, Mike Vrabel’s team has elevated Lan Larison and Mitch Wishnowsky to the active roster, while Mike Macdonald’s Seahawks have also made a move for a potential replacement for Nick Emmanwori, who is listed as questionable.

For the Foxborough team, Larison’s elevation is understandable given that TreVeyon Henderson will miss the game due to injury, while Wishnowsky will join the special teams unit. Notable absences are already beginning to make their presence felt at the very start of the season for Mike Vrabel and his staff.

The reigning Super Bowl champions, meanwhile, are still waiting for more clarity on safety Nick Emmanwori’s status. As a result, also according to Schefter, they signed AJ Finley off the practice squad and elevated Rodney Thomas II also from the PS.

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Everything is set in Seattle

The wait is finally over, and fittingly, the 2026 season begins with the same teams that closed out the 2025 campaign. The Seahawks and Patriots were the protagonists of the most recent Super Bowl, with Seattle claiming the title after a resounding 29–13 victory.

Sam Darnold #14 of the Seattle Seahawks and Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots

Adrian Hill will be leading the officiating crew in what is expected to be a packed Lumen Field, with a capacity of nearly 68,000 spectators. The 12s will look to make their presence felt once the football gets underway.

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Notable absences in Seattle

Mike Macdonald has had to adjust his game plan in an unconventional way for the season opener, as several of his players will be sidelined due to injury. Jake Bobo will not play after suffering a serious injury to his right knee.

A similar situation is unfolding in the Seahawks’ backfield. Zach Charbonnet will also be unavailable due to a serious knee injury, meaning RB1 for this game will be Jadarian Price.