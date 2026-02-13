Seahawks sign two players to future contracts after winning Super Bowl LX vs Patriots

The Seattle Seahawks captured Super Bowl LX with a dominant 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots, securing the second Lombardi Trophy in franchise history. Following the championship win, the team have signed 15 players to future contracts, including two veterans who were active for the victory against the Patriots.

Among the young players signed by the Seahawks, running backs Cam Akers and Velus Jones stand out, as both were active for Super Bowl LX and contributed on special teams during the win over New England.

The victory earned Akers the second Super Bowl ring of his career, as he was previously a member of the Los Angeles Rams squad that won Super Bowl LVI. Both players will now join the team’s 90-man offseason roster, where they will look to secure a permanent spot on the 53-man squad for the upcoming season.

The Hawks’ decision to retain these backs comes as Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III is set to enter free agency and Zach Charbonnet continues to recover from an ACL tear suffered during the playoffs. This situation creates a potential opening in the backfield where Akers and Jones could compete for significant roles.

Cam Akers of the Seattle Seahawks stretches during a practice ahead of Super Bowl LX. (Getty Images)

Full list of Seahawks future signings

While Akers and Jones were elevated from the practice squad specifically for the Super Bowl run, the remaining 13 signees spent the season on either the practice squad or the injured reserve list.

The following players have signed new deals with the team:

Running Backs : Cam Akers, Velus Jones, Jacardia Wright.

: Cam Akers, Velus Jones, Jacardia Wright. Wide Receivers : Tyrone Broden, Montorie Foster, Ricky White.

: Tyrone Broden, Montorie Foster, Ricky White. Offensive Line : Logan Brown (T), Federico Maranges (C).

: Logan Brown (T), Federico Maranges (C). Defensive Line : J.R. Singleton (NT), Bubba Thomas (NT).

: J.R. Singleton (NT), Bubba Thomas (NT). Linebackers : Chris Paul, Jamie Sheriff, Ja’Markis Weston.

: Chris Paul, Jamie Sheriff, Ja’Markis Weston. Secondary: Tyler Hall (CB), Maxen Hook (S).