The biggest blockbuster move until now has been the one regarding Christian McCaffrey and the San Francisco 49ers. Some people couldn't believe it and Sean McVay is one of them.

It is never easy to face such a star like Christian McCaffrey. Los Angeles Rams thought they were only going to have one game against him, but the San Francisco 49ers traded for him and Sean McVay couldn't believe what happened with the running back.

NFC West holds the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers. Their rivalry is huge, so each game between them is very tough. In their first match in the 2022 NFL season, the Niners won by a 24-9 score, so LA is trying to get revenge on the second one.

Unfortunately for Los Angeles, the 49ers made a move that scares the Rams a lot. Christian McCaffrey arrived recently and the running back will face them for the second time in the season, something that Sean McVay is not very happy about.

Sean McVay shocking reaction to Christian McCaffrey's trade

In Week 6 of the 2022 NFL season, Rams faced Carolina with Christian McCaffrey still with them. Los Angeles won with a 24-10 score, but CMC was a huge threat for Sean McVay's team.

Right when McVay thought he didn't have to face McCaffrey again, a week later he was traded to the 49ers and there's still one match between Rams and San Francisco. Not the best news for LA.

"You thought, 'Oh, s---. They're getting another great player?'" McVay told reporters Monday about his reaction when he knew about 49ers' trade, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "As a competitor, you say, 'Hey, they've got him. We've got to be able to move forward accordingly, and it just so happens that they're on the schedule this week."

According to some reports, Los Angeles tried to add Christian McCaffrey, but 49ers made a better offer to get him. Now, they will have to search for another running back, but first they will face who could've been their player this Sunday in Week 8 when they receive San Francisco in SoFi Stadium.