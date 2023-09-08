Last season, the Los Angeles Rams posted a 5-12 record and couldn’t defend their Super Bowl title in the NFL. Matthew Stafford only played nine games because of injuries and, at the end of the year, Sean McVay wasn’t sure if he’ll continue as head coach of the team.

McVay has decided to stay and will be the leader of a massive rebuilding process for the franchise. The Rams still have an extraordinary core group of stars around Stafford like Aaron Donald and Cooper Kupp.

It won’t be be easy for the Rams in the NFC West where the San Francisco 49ers are big favorites. Furthermore, the Seahawks are a team on the rise with Geno Smith. Now, in a crushing event, Los Angeles might have lost one of their top players.

Sean McVay delivers terrible news about Cooper Kupp

A few weeks ago, Cooper Kupp left practice with a hamstring injury and, though there was no timetable, the star wide receiver seemed to be recovering without trouble. Then, things suddenly got worse.

Kupp is officially out for the opener against the Seahawks, but, Sean McVay admitted this Friday it could be a lot more. The wide receiver might go to injured reserve. “It’s a definite possibility.”

If that happens, the star will be out at least four games. In 2022, Cooper Kupp missed the last eight games of the season because of a high ankle sprain and that derailed any hopes of a playoff run.

Los Angeles need him in 2021 form when he led the NFL in catches, receiving touchdowns and receiving yards. It’s important to remember they traded Allen Robinson II to the Steelers so their depth chart has Van Jefferson, Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell and Puka Nacua.