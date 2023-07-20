After winning the Super Bowl just two years ago, the Los Angeles Rams and Matthew Stafford seem to be in an unbelievable crisis. Even with star players like Aaron Donald and all the recent success, nothing feels right for the franchise.

Last season, the Rams posted a terrible 5-12 record and failed to defend the title. In a surprising situation, there were also many rumors about Sean McVay and his possible future as head coach of the team.

Now, the Rams’ front office is supposedly not happy at all with Matthew Stafford after a final decision might compromise their chances as a contender in the NFL. This could be the beginning of the end.

Report: Rams are furious at Matthew Stafford

According to a report from Colin Cowherd, the Los Angeles Rams wanted to restructure the latest contract of Matthew Stafford before the 2023 season. However, the player didn’t accept.

In 2022, the quarterback signed a four-year, $160 million extension with the Rams. However, Los Angeles’ front office believes that deal limits the team to make big moves in free agency.

Furthermore, considering Stafford is 35-years old, the Rams could be aiming the 2024 NFL Draft as their turning point to recruit a quarterback for the future. Nevertheless, they’re inevitably tied up to pay the Super Bowl winner. The only way to get out of the situation will be a blockbuster trade.