Sean Payton delivers harsh self-critique following Broncos’ loss in the AFC Championship Game

A few days have passed since the Denver Broncos’ defeat in the AFC Championship Game, which kept them out of the next Super Bowl, yet frustration over the final result still lingers. Sean Payton partly acknowledges that one specific decision could have altered the course of the game, and he didn’t hide his feelings about it.

In an extremely tight game affected by weather conditions, when the Broncos had a chance to take a 10–0 lead with a potential field goal, the seasoned coach decided to go for it on fourth down—a move that ultimately didn’t turn out in their favor.

“I don’t know which is the greater regret, the decision — certainly the play call,” Payton said via nbcspots.com. “We used a timeout. Probably what irks me more is the call, more than the decision.”

That specific play put the coach at the center of criticism, something he eventually said didn’t bother him—although it’s clear he would have preferred to make a different decision than the one he ultimately did.

Head coach Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos.

“There are those moments you wish you had back,” Payton also added. “I don’t pay attention to all the criticism. If I paid attention to that, I don’t know that we’d ever be in this position.”

Will Sean Payton return to the Broncos next season?

Sean Payton signed a five-year contract with the Denver Broncos in February 2023, a deal reportedly worth between $17 million and $20 million per year, which currently keeps him tied to the franchise through the 2027 season.

Given the team’s impressive performance during the 2025 campaign—where they secured a 14–3 record, the AFC West title, and a spot in the AFC Championship Game—his position as head coach is extremely secure.

Both Payton and General Manager George Paton have already begun outlining plans for the 2026 season, focusing on aggressive free agency moves and the further development of young quarterback Bo Nix. Consequently, there is no doubt that Payton will continue to lead the team next year as they look to build on their recent postseason success.

