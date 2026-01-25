Broncos HC Sean Payton receives significant injury update on Bo Nix

The Denver Broncos’ impressive season, which propelled them to the 2026 AFC Championship Game, undoubtedly featured Bo Nix as one of its key stars. However, the injury he suffered last weekend has forced Sean Payton to rely on his backup QB moving forward.

After the Broncos’ win over the Bills, it was confirmed that Nix suffered a fracture in one of his ankles. The injury required surgery, and according to insider Adam Schefter on X, the QB will be sidelined for at least 12 weeks.

With this news confirmed, any miraculous theories suggesting that Nix might still be able to play in a potential Super Bowl if his team defeats the Patriots today at Empower Field at Mile High are now dashed.

Full confidence in Stidham

Bo Nix’s significant setback left many in the Broncos’ facilities stunned. However, Sean Payton, a seasoned veteran of the league, has full confidence in what Jarrett Stidham can bring to the team.

“I’m not worried about Stiddy in this game,” the experienced head coach Sean Payton told reporters Friday via ESPN.com. “I’m worried about everyone else and how we play. That really is the truth.”

One step away from the goal

The Denver Broncos will face the New England Patriots today, Sunday, January 25, 2026, at Empower Field at Mile High. Kickoff for this AFC Championship thriller is set for 1:00 PM local time (3:00 PM ET), with Colorado’s own Nathaniel Rateliff scheduled to perform a powerful rendition of the national anthem just before the action begins.