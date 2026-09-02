Sean Payton lets Andy Reid, Chiefs know Broncos will be ready for Patrick Mahomes in Week 1

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton warned the Kansas City Chiefs that his players are getting ready for a scenario where Patrick Mahomes starts in Week 1 of the 2026 NFL season.

Sean Payton and the Denver Broncos aren’t leaving anything to chance for their 2026 NFL debut against AFC West rivals Kansas City Chiefs. Even though Andy Reid has yet to confirm whether Patrick Mahomes will start in Week 1, the Broncos are preparing as if he will.

Payton made that clear during his media availability on Wednesday, explaining that the Broncos believe Mahomes will be ready just like they expect Bo Nix to start in the Monday Night Football showdown.

“Look, I think, and I’m probably going to say the same for Bo [Nix], you’ve seen enough things where, you know… He’s gonna be 100%, and we’re preparing for him and his best,” Payton said about Mahomes.

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“We know how talented he is, and I’m sure he’s attacked the rehab the way Bo has. Completely different injuries, but that’s kind of our approach to it.”

Sean Payton will have the Broncos ready for Mahomes at full-strength 🔥 pic.twitter.com/vFR68Er2Rk — KOA 850 AM & 94.1 FM (@KOAColorado) September 2, 2026

Patrick Mahomes’ injury with the Chiefs

Mahomes is coming back from ACL and LCL tears sustained in December during the Chiefs‘ Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, another division rival.

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The quarterback’s recovery during the offseason went to plan, and all signs are pointing towards him being under center when the Chiefs host the Broncos at Arrowhead on September 14.

“He’s going to keep practicing, just like he’s been doing. These are more like training camp practices here these next couple of days (more 1-on-1),” Reid said about Mahomes’ progress on Wednesday, via Charles Goldman of A to Z Sports.

Bo Nix’s injury in Denver

Nix is also coming back from injury, though a different one. The Broncos quarterback fractured his right ankle in the final minutes of Denver’s divisional round win over the Buffalo Bills in January.

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Jarrett Stidham started in the AFC Championship Game against the New England Patriots, and even though he couldn’t lead the team to victory, Payton decided to keep him as the Broncos‘ backup quarterback for 2026. Sam Ehlinger will be the third-string QB as Denver expects Nix to start against Mahomes’ Chiefs in Week 1.