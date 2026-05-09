Marvin Mims sets clear expectations for Bo Nix, Broncos in 2026: ‘Super Bowl or bust’

Following a breakout 2025 campaign that saw the Denver Broncos capture their first AFC West title in a decade and reach the AFC Championship Game, wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. has officially set the bar at the highest level for 2026.

Following a breakout 2025 campaign where he established himself as a premier deep threat and All-Pro returner, Marvin Mims Jr. is making no secret of his team’s ambitions. Mims emphasized that he wants Bo Nix and the Denver Broncos to reach Super Bowl LXI.

The Broncos are currently regarded as a top-tier team in the AFC. In 2025, thanks to Sean Payton’s coaching, the club ended the Chiefs’ dominance in the AFC West to secure their 16th divisional title.

Based on that previous campaign, fans have high expectations for 2026. Marvin Mims shares these feelings, as the wide receiver believes the Broncos are true contenders to win the upcoming Super Bowl.

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“For me, it’s just answering the door when the bell is rung,” Mims said, via the Denver Post. “I feel like I’ve done that pretty well the past three years, but when I get my opportunities, make the most of it. Be a good teammate and assist the team in however many ways they want. This year, the team we have, the roster we have, how far we went last year, we’re all expecting a Super Bowl this year.”

Can the Broncos build a dynasty in the AFC West?

From 2011 to 2015, the Broncos were the dominant force in the AFC West. However, from 2016 to 2024, the Chiefs took control of the division with a dynasty built by Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

Last year, Denver reclaimed control of the division, leaving many wondering if they can maintain this dominance. While Bo Nix is still recovering from a season-ending ankle injury suffered in the Divisional Round against Buffalo, expectations remain high for him and the club.

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In 2025, the Broncos won the AFC West and the Chargers advanced as a Wild Card team, leaving the Chiefs out of the playoffs entirely. For 2026, Denver enters as the favorite to win the division once again, but they cannot afford to get comfortable.

The Chiefs’ winning mentality remains very much alive. While Patrick Mahomes continues to rehab from the significant knee injury (torn ACL/LCL) he suffered late last season, Andy Reid is unlikely to let his team miss the playoffs for a second consecutive year.

The Chargers are seen as the biggest threat to Denver’s plans. Jim Harbaugh has completely shifted the team’s culture, maximizing Justin Herbert’s potential and proving they have a competitive roster capable of fighting for the division.

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Finally, the Raiders represent a new challenge. With a new head coach in Klint Kubiak and a new quarterback in Fernando Mendoza, Las Vegas is expected to improve. However, this year may serve as a transitional test as the team adapts to Kubiak’s guidance.

The Broncos’ outstanding offense

During this offseason, the Broncos made a splash by acquiring Jaylen Waddle via trade with the Dolphins. They now boast a formidable trio of Courtland Sutton, Troy Franklin, and Waddle as the primary targets for Bo Nix.

Beautiful ball from Bo Nix to Sutton for 6! 🔥



📺: FOX pic.twitter.com/zpKtL6oAKA — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 2, 2025

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The backfield features a lethal duo in JK Dobbins and RJ Harvey. While there are some questions regarding the consistency of Evan Engram at tight end, it appears Nix has plenty of weapons to pursue the Super Bowl title that Mims envisions.