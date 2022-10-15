In a crucial matchup within the NFC West, the Seattle Seahawks host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6 of the 2022 NFL regular season. Read here to find out the kick-off time, predictions, odds and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

When the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Broncos, everyone thought Pete Carroll and the team have lost their minds. Surprisingly, Wilson is a failure in Denver and Seattle are in contention just one game behind the first place in the NFC West, the San Francisco 49ers. QB Geno Smith has surpassed the expectations with 1305 yards, 9 touchdowns, only two interceptions and a superb 113.2 rating. The Seahawks lead the series against Arizona 23-22-1

Kyler Murray and the Cardinals were supossed to be Super Bowl contenders, but they continue to underachieve. Last week, they had everything to beat the NFL's best team, the Philadelphia Eagles, until kicker Matt Ammendola missed a 43-yard field goal to send the game to overtime. The good news for Arizona is that they have a 2-0 record as visitors and have won five of the last seven meetings at Seattle.

Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 6:05 AM (AEST) (Monday, October 17)

Canada: 4:05 PM (ET)

China: 4:05 AM (CST) (Monday, October 17)

Germany: 10:05 PM

Ireland: 9:05 PM

Mexico: 3:05 PM (CDMX)

US: 4:05 PM (ET)

UK: 9:05 PM

Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Kayo/Foxtel, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Canada: DAZN, NFL RedZone.

China: Tencent.

Germany: DAZN, fuboTV (Free Trial), NFL Game Pass.

Ireland: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Mexico: Fox Sports, Sky NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

US: fuboTV (7-day free trial), NFL RedZone, FOX.

UK: Sky Sports, NFL Game Pass, NFL RedZone.

Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals: Predictions and Odds

For the oddsmakers, the Cardinals are favorites on the road by 2.5 points in the spread. The moneyline is +120 for the Seahawks and -145 for Arizona. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with the NFL at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Seattle Seahawks +120 Totals (Over/Under) 50.5 points Arizona Cardinals -145

*Odds via BetMGM

Seattle Seahawks vs Arizona Cardinals: How to get and watch NFL RedZone

