Seattle Seahawks play against San Francisco 49ers for a Sunday Night Football game in the Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers meet in Week 13 of the 2021 NFL season. This game will be held at Lumen Field on December 5, 2021 at 8:20 PM (ET). The season is ruined for the home team. Here is all the related information about this National Football League game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

After Russell Wilson injured his finger, the hopes of the Seahawks died, it is impossible for the team to play in the playoffs this season and criticism points to the head coach of the Seahawks as the main culprit for the poor situation of the franchise.

The San Francisco 49ers have a positive record in the third spot of the NFC West Division with possibilities of stealing the second spot from the Los Angeles Rams. The team won four of the last five games and the most recent victory was against the Vikings at home.

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers: Match Information

Date: Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Time: 8:20 PM (ET)

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington.

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:20 PM

CT: 7:20 PM

MT: 6:20 PM

PT: 5:20 PM

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers: Storylines

Three weeks without winning a game for the Seahawks and the most recent loss was against Washington Football Team on the road 15-17 as part of the 3-game losing streak. The last time the Seahawks won a game was against the Jacksonville Jaguars 31-7 in Week 8 before Bye Week. This will be the first of four games in December for the Seahawks, after this game they play two consecutive games on the road against Texans and Rams.

The San Francisco 49ers are becoming favorites in the NFC West Division with 6-5-0 and three recent victories against the Los Angeles Rams 31-10, Jacksonville Jaguars 30-10 and Minnesota Vikings 34-26. The 49ers' on-road record is near perfect with four wins and a single loss against the Arizona Cardinals 10-17 in Week 5. The 49ers offensive line is scoring an average of 25.5 points per game as the 11th best of the season. , and the team is allowing 22.5 points per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers in the U.S.

This Week 13 matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by NBC Sports, NBC App, NBC.com, NFL Game Pass.

Seattle Seahawks vs San Francisco 49ers: Predictions And Odds

Seattle Seahawks are underdogs at home with +3.5 ATS and +144 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a negative record at home and the defense is unlikely to stop the visitors. San Francisco 49ers are favorites with -3.5 points to cover and -172 moneyline. The totals is offered at 45.5 points. The best pick for this NFL game is: San Francisco 49ers -3.5.



