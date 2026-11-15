Why isn’t Shedeur Sanders starting today for Browns vs Texans in 2026 NFL Week 10?

Shedeur Sanders made a strong statement in his latest opportunity under center, but the Cleveland Browns face another quarterback decision ahead of their Week 10 clash with the Houston Texans.

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for a crucial Week 10 matchup against the Houston Texans, but their quarterback situation has attracted plenty of attention following last Sunday’s loss to New Orleans.

Shedeur Sanders will not start against Houston because Deshaun Watson has reclaimed the starting job after recovering from a concussion. The decision comes despite him delivering one of his strongest performances since entering the NFL.

He earned his first starting opportunity of the 2026 season after Watson was sidelined with a concussion sustained during the Week 8 loss to the Steelers. The rookie completed 19 of 31 passes for 297 yards and two touchdowns.

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Is Shedeur Sanders expected to start another game for the Browns?

Shedeur Sanders could start another game for the Cleveland Browns later in the 2026 season, but there is no confirmed plan to return him to the starting lineup. Deshaun Watson is expected to remain QB1 for now.

Shedeur Sanders #2 of the Cleveland Browns (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

He gave Cleveland an encouraging alternative during the Week 9 loss to the New Orleans Saints. The second-year quarterback threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns, completing 19 of 31 attempts without an interception.

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His performance was particularly noteworthy considering he had gone approximately 10 weeks without taking practice repetitions with the first-team offense.

The Browns also have an important opportunity to reassess their quarterback situation after their Week 10 matchup against Houston, as they enter their bye week in Week 11.

If Watson cannot maintain the level of play that helped Cleveland reach a 5-3 record in his first eight starts, Sanders could become a more serious option. However, Monken has not announced any plans to make that change.

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What did Todd Monken say about the Browns’ quarterback decision?

Todd Monken confirmed that Deshaun Watson would remain the Browns’ starting QB because of his overall performance during the first eight games. He explained that he had never intended to remove him from the starting position permanently and that the veteran had earned the opportunity to continue leading the offense.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, November 11, Monken explained his reasoning: “I had no intention of Deshaun not being our starter“. He also pointed to Watson’s previous performances as the deciding factor, saying:

“Ultimately the full body of work. The previous eight games that we had played, Deshaun played pretty well“. He added that Watson had gone 5-3 as a starter and had worked extremely hard to return from his concussion.

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He also made sure to acknowledge Sanders’ contribution against the Saints, explaining that his decision should not take anything away from the young quarterback’s performance.

In fact, the head coach was particularly complimentary when discussing Sanders’ first start of the season. After the overtime defeat against New Orleans, he said: “I’m awfully proud of him“.

Key takeaways

Deshaun Watson reclaimed the starting job for the Cleveland Browns after recovering from a concussion.

for the Cleveland Browns after recovering from a concussion. Shedeur Sanders threw for 297 yards and two touchdowns during his Week 9 start against New Orleans.

during his Week 9 start against New Orleans. Todd Monken confirmed Deshaun Watson remains QB1 based on his 5-3 record over eight games.