Skip Bayless calls Aaron Rodgers ‘washed,’ points to Will Howard for Steelers

Skip Bayless is sounding the alarm for the Pittsburgh Steelers, boldly claiming that legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers is officially “washed” and no longer a top-tier threat in the NFL. The veteran commentator suggested that the franchise should look toward younger talent like Will Howard, arguing that the former Ohio State star offers a higher ceiling at this stage.

Speaking during “The Arena – Underdog” show on May 1, Bayless pointed to a concerning trend in Rodgers’ efficiency metrics over the last few seasons. He noted that while his QBR has seen marginal improvements, the numbers still place him in the bottom tier of the NFL, and the Steelers could’ve been building around him despite these glaring decline signals.

Bayless was particularly critical of the quarterback’s recent postseason performance, noting that Rodgers struggled immensely in a 30-6 home playoff loss.“He’s washed. And I’m going to say it again,” Bayless declared, emphasizing that a QBR of 15 and a crucial sack-fumble early in the fourth quarter essentially “broke the game open” for the opposition.

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Will Howard: A “big boy” ready to lead the Steelers

The analyst shifted his praise toward rookie Will Howard, highlighting his championship pedigree and physical stature as reasons for optimism in Pittsburgh. Bayless mentioned he has “always liked” Howard, specifically citing his time at Ohio State where he led college football in QBR and proved he could manage elite offensive weapons effectively.

Skip Bayless thinks washed Aaron Rodgers will be Steelers QB in 2026 #Steelers #NFL pic.twitter.com/10QPZsSaqx — Steelers Depot 7⃣ (@Steelersdepot) May 3, 2026

When comparing physical profiles, Bayless argued that Howard is just as imposing as other prospects, standing at 6’4″ and 235 pounds. “I keep hearing Drew Allar’s a big boy… Will Howard’s 6’4 235. So, he’s a big boy, too, right?” Bayless asked rhetorically, indicating he would choose Howard’s potential and size over the current veteran path.

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During his college career, Howard threw for nearly 10,000 yards and over 80 touchdowns, showcasing a strong arm capability that Rodgers possessed during his own standout years at Cal. While Rodgers was a precision passer with a high completion percentage in college, Howard’s recent 2025 national championship run gives him a winning momentum that Bayless finds irresistible.