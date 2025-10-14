Trending topics:
nfl

Skip Bayless says Shedeur Sanders draft decision is behind Brian Callahan’s firing

Skip Bayless made the Tennesse Titans' firing of Brian Callahan about a player who's not even on the team.

By Ernesto Cova

Skip Bayless
© IMAGOSkip Bayless

Veteran analyst Skip Bayless came up with his explanation to the Tennessee Titans’ decision to part ways with Brian Callahan, six games into his second season with the team. 

Callahan arrived in Nashville with high expectations after helping Joe Burrow become one of the best quarterbacks in the league. His tenure with the Titans didn’t last long, as the team couldn’t get things going, and Cam Ward didn’t show any improvement during the first six matchups. 

Callahan is gone after the Titans suffered their fifth defeat of the campaign, but Bayless believes the beginning of the end started back in April. 

Advertisement

Skip Bayless explains how Shedeur Sanders affected Brian Callahan’s fire 

Speaking on “The Arena: Gridiron,” Bayless said not picking Shedeur Sanders with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is costing the Titans the opportunity to turn their situation around. 

Shedeur Sanders QB Cleveland Browns

Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns.

Advertisement

“Allow me to say one more time,” Bayless said. “If they had picked Shedeur instead of Cam, I know you love Cam, but I love Shedeur more. I don’t think this would have happened. That’s just me. That’s how good Shedeur is. He has the charisma factor, the factor to change the franchise and inspire the defense as well as the offense. And I haven’t seen Cam be able to do that yet.”

In six games, Ward has gone 111 of 202 for 1,101 yards and three touchdowns against four interceptions and 25 sacks. Sanders played during the Browns’ preseason opener and was named the team’s backup ahead of Week 6.

Advertisement
ernesto cova
Ernesto Cova
ALSO READ
Insider shares why Titans fired Brian Callahan mid-season
NFL

Insider shares why Titans fired Brian Callahan mid-season

NFL News: Titans identify Brian Callahan’s replacement after firing
NFL

NFL News: Titans identify Brian Callahan’s replacement after firing

Brian Callahan fired by Titans: Potential HC candidates for Cam Ward in Tennessee
NFL

Brian Callahan fired by Titans: Potential HC candidates for Cam Ward in Tennessee

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provides insight on the double play involving Teoscar Hernandez
MLB

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts provides insight on the double play involving Teoscar Hernandez

Better Collective Logo