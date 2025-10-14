Skip Bayless says Shedeur Sanders draft decision is behind Brian Callahan’s firing

Veteran analyst Skip Bayless came up with his explanation to the Tennessee Titans’ decision to part ways with Brian Callahan, six games into his second season with the team.

Callahan arrived in Nashville with high expectations after helping Joe Burrow become one of the best quarterbacks in the league. His tenure with the Titans didn’t last long, as the team couldn’t get things going, and Cam Ward didn’t show any improvement during the first six matchups.

Callahan is gone after the Titans suffered their fifth defeat of the campaign, but Bayless believes the beginning of the end started back in April.

Skip Bayless explains how Shedeur Sanders affected Brian Callahan’s fire

Speaking on “The Arena: Gridiron,” Bayless said not picking Shedeur Sanders with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft is costing the Titans the opportunity to turn their situation around.

Shedeur Sanders #12 of the Cleveland Browns.

“Allow me to say one more time,” Bayless said. “If they had picked Shedeur instead of Cam, I know you love Cam, but I love Shedeur more. I don’t think this would have happened. That’s just me. That’s how good Shedeur is. He has the charisma factor, the factor to change the franchise and inspire the defense as well as the offense. And I haven’t seen Cam be able to do that yet.”

In six games, Ward has gone 111 of 202 for 1,101 yards and three touchdowns against four interceptions and 25 sacks. Sanders played during the Browns’ preseason opener and was named the team’s backup ahead of Week 6.