Spencer Fano’s profile: Age, position, arm length, career highlights and more

Still early in his development, the standout Spencer Fano has already begun to attract NFL scouting interest. By now, he is one of the most promising young offensive linemen in college football and the Utah Utes.

He has become a cornerstone for Morgan Scalley’s team, earning national attention as a potential early-round selection in the 2026 NFL Draft thanks to his combination of power and consistency in pass protection.

As his role continues to expand, so does his profile within the program. He has already logged meaningful snaps against top competition, showing flashes of advanced footwork and balance that hint at a high ceiling.

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What position does Spencer Fano play?

Spencer Fano plays as an offensive tackle for the Utah Utes. He is primarily used on the right side of the offensive line, where he protects the quarterback’s blindside pressure and anchors the edge in both pass protection and run blocking schemes.

Spencer Fano of the Utah Utes participates in a drill during the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine (Source: Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

How tall is Spencer Fano?

Spencer Fano is 6-foot-6 tall. This frame gives him the ideal length profile for an NFL-caliber offensive tackle and is a key reason he projects as a high draft pick.

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His height allows him to maintain leverage in pass protection while keeping defenders at the edge of his reach, making it difficult for edge rushers to collapse the pocket. Combined with his lateral mobility, his size gives him the ability to mirror speed rushers and recover quickly when initially beaten.

How much does Spencer Fano weigh?

Spencer Fano weighs approximately 302 pounds. That weight places him in the prototypical range for an offensive tackle at the college and NFL level, giving him enough mass to anchor against power rushers without sacrificing agility.

Despite his size, scouting reports highlight that he moves with uncommon fluidity, particularly in zone-blocking schemes where he can pull, climb to the second level and adjust in space. This balance between strength and movement is one of his biggest strengths as a prospect.

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How old is Spencer Fano?

Spencer Fano is 20 years old. Born on November 4, 2004, he is considered one of the younger high-end offensive tackle prospects in college football. NFL evaluators often value younger linemen with starting experience, as they offer longer developmental ceilings at the professional level.

What is Spencer Fano’s arm length?

Spencer Fano’s arm length is approximately 32⅛ inches. That measurement is considered slightly below the traditional NFL threshold for offensive tackles, where teams often prefer 33+ inch arms.

This has created some scouting debate about whether his long-term projection is strictly at tackle or potentially inside at guard or even center in certain schemes. However, his elite athletic ability and footwork help compensate for that limitation, allowing him to still project as a high-level tackle in zone-heavy offenses.

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Spencer Fano’s achievements with the Utah Utes

Spencer Fano has become one of the most decorated offensive linemen in recent Utah Utes football history, earning a rare combination of conference, national and positional awards while anchoring the team’s offensive line.

Spencer Fano #55 of the Utah Utes lines up on the defensive line in 2025 (Source: Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

His most significant achievement came in 2025 when he was named Outland Trophy winner, awarded to the best interior offensive lineman in college football.

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Alongside that, he also earned Big 12 Offensive Lineman of the Year and First-Team All-Big 12 honors, confirming his dominance in the conference and consistency at right tackle.

He also reached elite national status by becoming a Unanimous All-American in 2025, a distinction given to players selected as first-team All-American by all major voting organizations.

He became just the fifth player in Utah program history to achieve that level of recognition. Across his career at Utah, he has also been:

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Freshman All-American (2023) after immediately earning a starting role as a true freshman

Multiple-time First-Team All-Big 12 selection, showing year-to-year consistency

A key part of an offense that ranked among the top rushing units in the nation during his tenure

Spencer Fano’s career highlights

Unanimous All-American (2025): Fano reached the highest individual recognition in college football by being selected first-team All-American across all major organizations. This confirmed him as one of the top offensive linemen in the entire country during the 2025 season.

Outland Trophy Winner (2025): Awarded to the nation’s best interior lineman, Fano became the first Utah player in program history to win the prestigious honor, highlighting his dominance in both pass protection and run blocking.

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Elite run-blocking production (2024 season breakout): According to PFF metrics, he posted one of the highest run-blocking grades in college football, ranking among the best offensive tackles nationally while allowing minimal pressure in pass protection.

Immediate impact as a true freshman (2023): Fano became one of the few true freshmen in the country to start at tackle, immediately locking down a full-time role and earning Freshman All-American honors for his performance.

Multi-position starter at Utah (LT and RT experience): Over his career, he has started games at both left and right tackle, showing versatility that increases his NFL projection value.

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High NFL Draft projection status (2026 cycle): Consistently ranked among the top offensive linemen in college football by ESPN and scouting outlets, Fano is widely projected as a potential early-round NFL Draft selection due to his athletic profile and production.