Is Devon Dampier playing tonight, Oct. 25, for Utah Utes vs Colorado Buffaloes?

The big run carried out by the Utah Utes this NCAAF season aims to continue at a strong pace, although this weekend they will face a tough challenge. Devon Dampier’s team will have to go up against the Colorado Buffaloes at home, and a sixth win of the run is the main goal.

The good news for Kyle Whittingham’s team started to emerge early, as there’s a chance that Dampier could see action on the field after being listed as probable for this important game.

“Utah QB Devon Dampier has been upgraded to probable on the Big 12 availability report for the Utes game against Colorado. He’s progressed throughout the week, and both he and true freshman QB Byrd Ficklin have take reps in practice,” the insider Pete Thamel revealed on X.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In what is expected to be a pivotal game for the team, Dampier’s presence as starting QB could provide a significant emotional boost. If that doesn’t happen, Byrd Ficklin is likely to start instead.

Devon Dampier #4 of the Utah Utes.

Advertisement

What happened to Devon Dampier?

Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier spent the week managing an ankle injury that he sustained during last Saturday’s rivalry loss to BYU. Head coach Kyle Whittingham publicly stated that the dual-threat signal-caller “got beat up pretty good,” and his mobility was a clear concern, leading to a “questionable” designation on the team’s mid-week availability report.

Advertisement

see also 25 college football traditions that live forever: Friday night rituals to Saturday spectacles

While the dynamic QB’s status was upgraded to “probable” late in the week, the ailment has forced the Utes to consider backup Byrd Ficklin for a possible start, as Dampier’s ability to execute the critical quarterback run game remains compromised.

Advertisement

Bouncing back for an immediate win

The time for introspection is over for the Utah Utes, who must urgently put the emotional loss to rival BYU behind them as they host Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes. After seeing their conference title hopes take a significant blow and losing their spot in the national rankings, the Utes need a commanding performance at Rice-Eccles Stadium to regain momentum.

They will face a rested Colorado team fresh off a bye week and looking to build on its own momentum. Despite potential uncertainty at quarterback due to Devon Dampier’s ankle injury, the favored Utes must rely on their dominant run game and physical defense to restore order in the Big 12 and avoid a two-game skid.

Advertisement