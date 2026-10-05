Starting and backup QBs on Saints vs Falcons depth charts today in 2026 NFL Week 4 MNF

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons face off in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season with their starting quarterbacks and backups set.

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons face off at Caesars Superdome in Week 4 of the 2026 NFL season, with both sides battling for a victory to avoid remaining at the losing 1-2 record they enter with.

The Atlanta Falcons still have doubts regarding Tua Tagovailoa’s availability to serve as the backup quarterback today, with Michael Penix Jr. starting and Cooper Rush as the third-string QB.

On the Saints’ side, there is no major news at the quarterback position, though they will be without rookie Jordan Tyson. The starter position remains with Tyler Shough, with backup Spencer Rattler and Zach Wilson as the third option.

Advertisement

Saints Falcons QB1 Tyler Shough Michael Penix Jr. QB2 Spencer Rattler Tua Tagovailoa QB3 Zach Wilson Cooper Rush QB4 N/A Jack Strand

Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix as a key piece for the Falcons

The Falcons finally got Michael Penix Jr. back in Week 3, and the third-year quarterback proved to be the spark this offense needed to get rolling. Penix completed 18 of 25 pass attempts for 256 yards, one touchdown, and one interception in his 2026 debut against the Green Bay Packers.

Advertisement

Atlanta’s improved passing attack opened things up even more for Bijan Robinson. The Falcons’ star running back racked up over 200 scrimmage yards in Week 3, while wide receiver Drake London had a breakout 194-yard performance in Penix’s return. Health-wise, Atlanta is in fairly good shape entering Week 4.

A special matchup for the Saints

The Saints appreciate their great health status and will leave everything on the field in a very special game. The game will commemorate the historic “Domecoming” anniversary, the New Orleans Saints’ first game back in the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina, on Monday Night Football on Sept. 25, 2006.

The New Orleans Saints are wearing a commemorative patch celebrating the Black-and-Gold team’s 60th anniversary season and the 20th NFL season of their return to the Superdome after Hurricane Katrina.

Advertisement

Key takeaways