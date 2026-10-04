Who are singing the national anthems before Commanders vs Colts today in 2026 NFL Week 4 London game?

The Washington Commanders and the Indianapolis Colts will face off in one of the NFL’s international games this season, with the matchup taking place in London.

The Washington Commanders and Indianapolis Colts are heading to London for an intriguing NFL Week 4 matchup. Before kickoff, the opening ceremony will feature performances of both national anthems, sung by Jordyn Simone and Mimi Webb.

Weeks ago, Roger Goodell announced the two singers on social media, entrusting them with the important task. Simone will perform the verses of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” while Webb will do the same with “God Save the Queen.”

This game is one of several that will take place in London as part of an extensive international schedule that also includes various cities around the world. Tottenham Hotspur Stadium is already ready to welcome the Commanders and Colts.

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From The Voice to the NFL

Jordyn Simone got her start singing gospel at just 5 years old before honing her craft at the Los Angeles County High School for the Arts and USC’s Thornton School of Music. She really hit the national radar through standout runs on TV competitions like The Voice and American Idol.

Blending contemporary R&B, soul, and pop with smooth, powerful vocals, she’s dropped acclaimed projects like her EP Remember When, performed the national anthem for the LA Clippers, and earned major nods from platforms like Billboard, Hot 97, and BET.

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The third stop outside the U.S.

The clash between the Colts and Commanders at London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium marks the third official game played outside the US this 2026 season, following the historic opener down under in Melbourne (Rams vs. 49ers) and Week 3’s showdown in Rio de Janeiro (Ravens vs. Cowboys).

But the league’s global tour is far from over—London still has two more back-to-back stops on deck in October (Eagles vs. Jaguars at Tottenham and Texans vs. Jaguars at Wembley), before heading to Paris (Steelers vs. Saints), Madrid (Bengals vs. Falcons), Munich (Patriots vs. Lions), and finally wrapping up in Mexico City (Vikings vs. 49ers) in late November.

Key takeaways

Jordyn Simone and Mimi Webb will sing the national anthems before kickoff.

will sing the national anthems before kickoff. Roger Goodell announced both singers on social media weeks ago.

on social media weeks ago. The matchup marks the third official game played outside the US this season.