Steelers confirm update on Aaron Rodgers’ return ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers continue to navigate a clouded situation at quarterback as they await a final decision from Aaron Rodgers. The veteran remains a free agent and has not yet communicated whether he intends to play another season or retire, leaving the team in a prolonged state of uncertainty.

For now, the situation appears to be narrowing rather than expanding. Rodgers’ options are effectively down to two: signing with Pittsburgh or stepping away from football altogether. Despite ongoing communication between both sides, no firm timeline has been publicly confirmed by the quarterback himself.

This lack of resolution is beginning to stretch beyond what the team may have initially anticipated. Earlier in the offseason, Art Rooney II suggested that the 2026 NFL Draft could serve as a soft deadline for a decision, but recent developments indicate that Rodgers may not adhere to that timeframe.

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Will Aaron Rodgers join the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2026?

It’s still unknown. Art Rooney II provided a more recent update about Aaron Rodgers during an interview with WDVE, offering insight into where things currently stand.

“Well, I wish I could tell you we’re at the end of the discussion, but we’re still talking to Aaron. He is still deciding what he wants to do. I think we’re close. He’s kind of told us his time frame what he’s going to be up to over the next couple of weeks. So, I think we’ll have an answer soon. Let’s put it that way.”

Even with that optimism, the reality is that the delay is impacting roster clarity. Without a definitive answer, the Steelers cannot fully commit to a direction at quarterback, particularly with offseason planning and preparations moving forward.

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Who is Steelers QB right now?

At present, the Steelers’ quarterback room consists of Mason Rudolph and Will Howard, a group that raises legitimate concerns about competitiveness if Rodgers ultimately declines. Until a final decision is made, they remain in a holding pattern, waiting on one of the most consequential choices of the offseason.