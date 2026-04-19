Aaron Rodgers reportedly ignores Steelers’ deadline

The Steelers’ situation with Aaron Rodgers continues to stretch deeper into the offseason, with no clear resolution in sight as the 2026 NFL Draft approaches. What once looked like a decision that could arrive before the draft now appears far less certain, leaving the team operating in a prolonged state of waiting.

This shift is notable because it contrasts directly with earlier expectations from within the team. Just weeks ago, owner Art Rooney II had suggested that the Pittsburgh Steelers were hopeful for clarity around the draft. However, that informal ‘deadline’ now appears to have had little impact on Rodgers’ timeline or decision-making process.

According to a report from Tom Pelissero, Rodgers won’t confirm his decision soon. “I have no anticipation Aaron Rodgers is going to announce anything prior to the draft. I know that Art Rooney II had indicated that they hoped it would be around then. I’ve not been told that. I don’t think that’s really a deadline from the Steelers’ perspective. Really, the important thing for Pittsburgh is having Rodgers there by the time OTAs kick off in mid-May.”

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What’s next for Aaron Rodgers?

At this point, it seems clear that the earlier expectation for a pre-draft decision has not materialized into any real urgency from Aaron Rodgers’ side. The quarterback appears to be operating on his own timeline, regardless of external pressure or suggested milestones from Pittsburgh leadership.

For the Steelers, the focus has quietly shifted. Rather than forcing a resolution before the draft, they now seem more concerned with having Rodgers in place by OTAs in mid-May, when offseason installation and preparation truly begin. The big question is if this will impact their decisions around the quarterback position during the 2026 NFL Draft.

That change in tone underscores the reality of the situation: while public timelines can shape narratives, they don’t always dictate outcomes. And in this case, Rodgers remains firmly in control of when the next chapter begins.