Steelers could trade Alex Highsmith as they wait for QB Aaron Rodgers

The Pittsburgh Steelers could be quietly setting up one of the more surprising moves ahead of the 2026 NFL Draft, with growing chatter around their edge rusher room. While the focus has largely been on their quarterback situation with Aaron Rodgers, attention is now shifting to a potential shakeup on defense.

The Steelers have built one of the most consistent pass-rushing groups in the league, anchored by T.J. Watt and supported by both Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig. However, as the draft approaches, that depth could turn into trade capital if the right offer emerges.

According to Charles Robinson, Highsmith could be on the move. “Highsmith’s name, along with fellow edge Nick Herbig are definitely floating around front offices as the draft approaches, although it seems that any trade would be a one-but-not-both scenario, with Highsmith being the likelier candidate to get moved. With Herbig waiting in the wings and having been very productive while rotating with Highsmith and T.J. Watt, the Steelers are expected to take some calls on Highsmith if the phone rings.”

Advertisement

Could the Steelers trade Alex Highsmith?

The idea may sound surprising, but it follows a clear logic. Alex Highsmith carries strong value across the league, and with Herbig proving he can produce in a rotational role, Pittsburgh may see an opportunity to reallocate resources or gain draft capital.

At the same time, the “one-but-not-both” approach is key. The Steelers are not looking to weaken their pass rush entirely, but rather optimize it, keeping a strong presence while potentially cashing in on one asset.

If a deal does materialize, it would signal confidence in Herbig’s development and a willingness from Pittsburgh to make bold, calculated moves. With the draft approaching and teams actively exploring trades, this is a situation worth watching closely.