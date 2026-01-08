Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers could lose Arthur Smith for the 2026 season. The offensive coordinator confirmed that the Tennessee Titans have officially requested an interview with him for their head coach vacancy.

However, Smith admitted that all of his attention is on preparing a great plan for the game against the Texans in the Wild Card round of the playoffs. “That’s not something I’m going to focus on. The only thing that matters is my current job. I tell people, live in the present. Don’t worry about the future.”

After his stint as head coach of the Falcons from 2021 to 2023, Smith was convinced by Tomlin to serve as offensive coordinator for the Steelers. In 2024, his quarterback room featured Russell Wilson and Justin Fields, and now there has been a notable improvement with Aaron Rodgers.

Steelers could lose coach for 2026 season

Although Arthur Smith has expressed several times that he is very happy in Pittsburgh, returning to being an NFL head coach is always appealing. In addition, Smith previously worked for nearly a decade with the Titans in different roles, eventually serving as offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2020.

Mike Tomlin’s future with Steelers

The other unknown surrounding the Steelers is what will happen with Mike Tomlin. At the moment, the AFC North title seems to have given him some breathing room, but a loss to the Texans could once again spark rumors about his possible departure.

In recent weeks, many scenarios have been mentioned in different reports. The most important one is that Tomlin does not want to leave his job in Pittsburgh. However, the other two possibilities are that the Rooney family fires him, although that seems unlikely, and there’s a third alternative in which Tomlin takes a sabbatical year and explores other options, such as television.