NFL News: Steelers have reportedly made final QB decision between Aaron Rodgers and Malik Willis for 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers need to decide soon who will be their quarterback for 2026. Aaron Rodgers appears to have the edge, but free agency offers attractive names such as Malik Willis.

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Aaron Rodgers quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Mike McCarthy still do not have their starting quarterback for the 2026 season. Amid the uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers and his possible retirement, many have suggested considering alternative options such as Malik Willis, Kyler Murray, and even Mac Jones.

However, Mark Kaboly notes that the Steelers have already made a decision. “If you are talking about the 2026 season, there is no realistic QB1 from the outside. Sorry, I am passing on Malik Willis, Mac Jones, and Kyler Murray. You might not like this answer, but if we are specifically talking about this year, it’s Rodgers, Mason Rudolph, and then Howard, and then reassess everything next year at this time.”

That means McCarthy would be willing to face next season with the same quarterback room Mike Tomlin had. The plan would be very clear and essentially similar to 2025. Try to win the Super Bowl with Rodgers and evaluate whether Howard is the franchise quarterback of the future.

Steelers’ starting quarterback for 2026

Aaron Rodgers would be the starting quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers for the 2026 season. The veteran is leaning toward that option and has spoken several times with head coach Mike McCarthy.

Will Steelers draft a QB in 2026?

No. Mark Kaboly notes that the Pittsburgh Steelers have no intention of selecting a quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft. The reason is very clear to the insider. “They have Will Howard.”

