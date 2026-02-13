Steelers have reportedly made key QB decision as Aaron Rodgers contemplates retirement in 2026

The Pittsburgh Steelers would not select a quarterback in the upcoming draft. According to a report by Mark Kaboly, if Aaron Rodgers returns, Mike McCarthy would not look to address that position.

“If Rodgers comes back, I don’t see the Steelers drafting a quarterback at all this year. It wouldn’t make any sense. Think about it: If Rodgers comes back and you decide to draft a quarterback in the first day or two of the draft and you love Howard, that means you go into the season with a soon-to-be 43-year-old quarterback and two backups that have a total of zero NFL snaps. Sure, there are exceptions to everything, but this exception would have to be exceptional.”

In this scenario, Rodgers would be looking for one last Super Bowl in 2026 and would also have another year to serve as a mentor to Howard. If McCarthy becomes convinced of the potential of the Ohio State prospect, that would be the ideal transition.

Steelers QB for 2026 season

Aaron Rodgers would be the quarterback for the Steelers in the 2026 season. Kaboly himself notes in his report that the quarterback is set for a comeback with Pittsburgh next season.

Steelers backup quarterback

Mason Rudolph would have the advantage to be the backup quarterback in 2026, but if McCarthy wants to see what he has available in his QB room, the offseason could present an open competition for that role to determine if Will Howard is ready for the next step.

