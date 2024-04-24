Mike Tomlin and the Steelers could make a huge decision regarding Justin Fields and his long term future.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been one of the most active teams in free agency, especially at the quarterback position. General manager Omar Khan and head coach Mike Tomlin signed Justin Fields and Russell Wilson to win their first Super Bowl in 13 years.

Kenny Pickett was supposed to be the next franchise QB following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger, but, after only two years, that story is over as the young player has been traded to the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the short term, Wilson will be the starter. However, a big question in the NFL is what will happen when the season ends. Russell is on a one-year contract and Fields’ deal, after being traded by the Chicago Bears, is also close of expiring.

Justin Fields’ situation is totally different compared to a veteran like Wilson as he’s trying to land a massive contract extensión after his rookie agreement.

Will Justin Fields get a contract extension with Steelers?

Right now, the answer is no. According to a report by Adam Schefter, Justin Wilson won’t get an extra year with the Pittsburgh Steelers and, after the 2024 season, he could test the market.

“League sources do not expect the Steelers to pick up the $25 million fifth-year option on quarterback Justin Fields, whom the team acquired last month for a conditional 2025 6th-round pick. Fields and Russell Wilson both now will be entering the last year of their contracts.”

This means that, in both cases, Wilson and Fields will play in 2024 trying to earn a huge contract extension in Pittsburgh or elsewhere. That could be massive on the field for the Steelers, but, the long term future might be in jeopardy if they deliver as other teams could have a shot to sign them.

Who will be the next franchise quarterback of the Steelers?

If Russell Wilson shines as starting quarterback, the veteran would be ready to ask for a final big contract in his illustrious career. Nevertheless, the current gamble by the Steelers is really low risk by paying him just $1.2 million.

Meanwhile, if Fields wins the race and takes over to lead the offense, they would have to give him a new deal as a top paid quarterback in the NFL. In that scenario, the Steelers could also be happy considering they would have find the successor of Big Ben for many years to come.

So, the Steelers’ plan is clear. Let two star quarterbacks earn everything on the field in 2024 and, if everything works out, find out who is the next franchise quarterback. If both fail, there also no risk at all as both could be out at zero cost.