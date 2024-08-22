Steelers News: Russell Wilson could break two ugly NFL records this year

Russell Wilson is poised to be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers this year, putting him on the brink of breaking two unfortunate NFL records.

Russell Wilson has been an outstanding quarterback throughout his career. Unfortunately, the veteran is on the verge of breaking two unfortunate NFL records if he becomes the starter for the Pittsburgh Steelers this year.

When the Seattle Seahawks selected Wilson in the 2012 NFL Draft, expectations were relatively low. He wasn’t considered a top-tier quarterback, but he quickly silenced his critics.

Many analysts were concerned about Wilson’s size, believing his height could be a significant disadvantage. However, he proved them wrong and has had a remarkable career, one he’s determined to finish on a high note.

No one can doubt Russell Wilson’s greatness. He entered the league in 2012 as the 75th overall pick and quickly transformed a struggling franchise like the Seahawks.

Just two years after being drafted, Wilson led the Seahawks to victory in Super Bowl XLVIII. He is a future Hall of Famer, but his career might take a hit now that he’s playing for the Steelers.

Earlier this year, Wilson was released by the Broncos and picked up by the Steelers. However, his tenure in Pittsburgh may come with challenges, as he risks breaking two unfortunate NFL records.

The first record is for the most sacks taken. Wilson has been sacked 527 times so far, averaging 43.9 sacks per season. At this rate, he would reach 570 sacks, surpassing Fran Tarkenton’s unofficial record.

These are the most sacked quarterbacks of all time:

Fran Tarkenton (570 – Unofficial) Tom Brady (565) Ben Roethlisberger (554) Aaron Rodgers (531) Russell Wilson (527)

Russell Wilson, quarterback of the Pittsburgh Steelers

Fran Tarkenton holds the unofficial record for most sacks, as the NFL only began officially recording sacks in 1963, and Tarkenton’s numbers are documented by Pro Football Talk. However, it appears Wilson may surpass Brady in the official records.

The second record is even more concerning. No quarterback has ever lost to 31 different teams, but Wilson could become the first. The only teams that haven’t beaten him are the Cleveland Browns and the Philadelphia Eagles—both of which he will face this year, with high chances of losing those games.

Will Russell Wilson be the Steelers’ starting QB in 2024?

Despite what fans might expect, Russell Wilson does not yet have the starting job secured with the Steelers. He is currently competing with Justin Fields, who has made a strong case for the position this year.

Mike Tomlin, the team’s head coach, has declined to name a starter just weeks before the season begins. The competition between Wilson and Fields is more intense than ever.

